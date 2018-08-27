Wake for Warriors brings wounded veterans out to Lake Harding for weekend of water sports

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga (WRBL) - Wake for Warriors gives wounded veterans the opportunity to hit the water and learn to surf the wake, however they can.

"Wake for Warriors brings veterans that are wounded, physically and emotionally, together. We share a common bond, that brotherhood that we had taken away from us, so we get to come together, and share our stories and experiences with each other," says veteran Tyler Densford.

Densford is an Air Force veteran who was injured overseas. He participated in Wake for Warriors and has since become a volunteer.

Stefan Leroy, an Army veteran who lost both his legs overseas, shares a similar story.

"I started not knowing how to surf at all, I didn't surf prior to injury and i didn't surf at all before wake for warriors and then i got up and i got really excited about it and fell in love with it and said hey i'm going to try and give back and teach other people how to surf," says Leroy.

Five boats with instructors took out six veterans and their families over the weekend, showing them a good time and working to help them heal with the excitement and worry free days on the water.

To see more from Wake for Warriors weekend, watch the video above.

Wake for Warriors hosts veterans' families and brings them out to Lake Harding twice a year, but say they would love to see the program grow.

To learn more, visit wakeforwarriors.org or find the organization on Facebook.