Walk-in-Wednesdays at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School to make a comeback

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School announced the their plans for hosting Walk-in-Wednesdays beginning Sept. 8.

Parents will be given the opportunity to meet one-on-one with a member of the school’s admissions team from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on every Wednesday of the academic year, no appointment required.

The school plans to highlight their comprehensive college preparatory curriculum and faculty during the weekly event. St. Anne-Pacelli is rooted in Gospels of Jesus Christ and prepares students by instilling core values of faith, honesty, loyalty and respect.

This is the only Catholic, preschool through 12th grade, college preparatory school of southwestern Georgia.

Admission teams will be available to offer campus tours and answer all questions about the opportunities offered for students at St. Anne-Pacelli. All guests must abide by the school’s current COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

For those who cannot attend Walk-in-Wednesdays are advised to schedule a tour at www.BeAViking.com/admissions.

For more information about admissions at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School, please contact Julie Davis, Director of Admissions, at 706-561-8232, ext. 325 or jdavis@sasphs.net.