Local News

Walmart rolling out grocery delivery in Columbus

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 05:05 PM EDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 05:05 PM EDT

Walmart rolling out grocery delivery in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Walmart will be bringing a new form of grocery shopping to Columbus, Ga. this year. While stores in Columbus already have grocery pickup, now locations will be getting grocery delivery.

Through the expansion of the grocery delivery service to Columbus, Walmart will be able to "bring delivery to the doorsteps of Columbus and outlying areas" with delivery capabilities "determined by where you choose to have your groceries deliver."

By entering an address on Walmart's grocery website or through their mobile app for Apple and Android will be able to see if their location is able to get delivery service.

The retailer says that the new delivery shopping process will be "user friendly" and will let "customers select a time for their order to be delivered." Delivery will have a one hour window and will not have money changing hands at the customer's door. Instead, shoppers will pay for their groceries beforehand during online checkout.

Additionally, Walmart says that there will be "no subscription required, no hidden fees," and that shoppers will be able to order "more than groceries" through the service, including toys, electronics, and even baby and beauty products.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

  • Alabama Public Television won't run 'Arthur' gay wedding
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Alabama Public Television won't run 'Arthur' gay wedding

    Alabama Public Television has chosen not to air an episode of the PBS children's show "Arthur" because it included a same-sex wedding.

    Read More »
  • Alabama leaders stand by new abortion law amid growing criticism

    Alabama leaders stand by new abortion law amid growing criticism

    It's been one week since Alabama's abortion bill was signed into law, and lawmakers and the Governor are still standing by bill.

    Read More »
  • Hundreds protest Alabama abortion ban: 'My body, my choice!'
    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Hundreds protest Alabama abortion ban: 'My body, my choice!'

    MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Hundreds of demonstrators marched to the Alabama Capitol on Sunday to protest the state's newly approved abortion ban, chanting "my body, my choice!" and "vote them out!" The demonstration came days after Gov. Kay Ivey signed the most stringent abortion law in the nation- making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases unless necessary for the mother's health. The law provides no exception for rape and incest.

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Latest Stories