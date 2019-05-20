Walmart rolling out grocery delivery in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Walmart will be bringing a new form of grocery shopping to Columbus, Ga. this year. While stores in Columbus already have grocery pickup, now locations will be getting grocery delivery.
Through the expansion of the grocery delivery service to Columbus, Walmart will be able to "bring delivery to the doorsteps of Columbus and outlying areas" with delivery capabilities "determined by where you choose to have your groceries deliver."
By entering an address on Walmart's grocery website or through their mobile app for Apple and Android will be able to see if their location is able to get delivery service.
The retailer says that the new delivery shopping process will be "user friendly" and will let "customers select a time for their order to be delivered." Delivery will have a one hour window and will not have money changing hands at the customer's door. Instead, shoppers will pay for their groceries beforehand during online checkout.
Additionally, Walmart says that there will be "no subscription required, no hidden fees," and that shoppers will be able to order "more than groceries" through the service, including toys, electronics, and even baby and beauty products.
