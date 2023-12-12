COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Christmas came early this year for the kids at Piedmont Pediatrics with help from Santa’s helpers, Wanda Amos and the Miracle Riders.

The halls were filled with a caravan of red wagons with over 50 bags filled to the rim with toys and gift cards for the older kids. This is Amos 23rd year donating toys to the children of Piedmont and the sixth year the Miracle Riders have helped pass out presents.

Scott Ressmeyer, founder of Miracle Riders, says that his favorite part of delivering gifts is the smile on a child’s face.

“You walk into a room and watch a little boy or girl’s arms get about this big. I see they’re getting the present and that people are coming up here to say, hey, we know it’s Christmas time, but we should have a little bit of joy during Christmas, and we hope you get better, ” said Ressmeyer.

All of the donated toys are purchased by Amos with her money, starting as early as June. If you would like to donate to Piedmont Pediatrics and help put a smile on a sick child’s face, their wish list can be found here.