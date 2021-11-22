Wanted: Lee County Sheriff’s Office looking for attempted murder suspect

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted in an attempted murder case.

Officials say they are looking for Travios Sentrell Luke, 25, of Hurtsboro.

The sheriff’s office office did not release details about the specific incident Luke is wanted in connection to, instead officials just said that he has an active arrest warrant for attempted murder.

If you know the whereabouts of Travios Luke, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7150 or 334-749-5651.