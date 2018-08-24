WANTED: Police searching for another suspect in Pizza Hut murder

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Police are searching for a murder suspect who is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Officials say 27-year-old Johnathon Lemorris Swift may be involved in the murder of a man in a Columbus Pizza Hut parking lot earlier this year.

Police say the investigation has led to Murder & Armed Robbery warrants being obtained for Swift.

Police say Swift is known to hang out in the Viking Drive & Gleason Avenue areas.

Anyone with any information about the murder of Branden Denson or about the whereabouts of Johnathon Swift to please contact 911 or CPL. Robbie Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or RobertNicholas@columbusga.org.