WANTED: Police searching for another suspect in Pizza Hut murder

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 10:34 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 10:34 AM EDT

Police are searching for a murder suspect who is considered armed and extremely dangerous. 

Officials say 27-year-old Johnathon Lemorris Swift may be involved in the murder of a man in a Columbus Pizza Hut parking lot earlier this year. 

Police say the investigation has led to Murder & Armed Robbery warrants being obtained for Swift.

Police say Swift is known to hang out in the Viking Drive & Gleason Avenue areas. 

Anyone with any information about the murder of Branden Denson or about the whereabouts of Johnathon Swift to please contact 911 or CPL. Robbie Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or RobertNicholas@columbusga.org. 

