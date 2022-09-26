COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia State Patrol is looking for the individual suspected of crashing a truck into the brick porch of a church then fleeing a patrol vehicle upon apprehension.

Preliminary details released from Georgia State Patrol state a Manchester Trooper tried to stop a truck for a traffic violation on Veterans Parkway at Hamilton Road this Monday, Sept. 26, at 1:03 p.m.,

According to Georgia State Patrol, the driver refused to stop, lost control of the truck and crashed into a church’s brick porch.

The Trooper pursued the fleeing driver who was apprehended and secured in a patrol car.

The trooper went back to retrieve a bag containing a firearm dropped by the suspect during the foot pursuit.

Upon the Trooper’s return to the patrol car, the suspect escaped.

Georgia State Patrol says the driver can be identified by the Trooper and charges will be filed.