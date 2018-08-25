WARNING: Imposter using Auburn's Big Blue Towing in potentially dangerous text scam Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) The owners of Big Blue Towing in Auburn are reaching out to News 3 asking us to help them alert residents and Auburn University students about a potentially dangerous text message scam.

Big Blue Towing say someone sent a text message to an Auburn University student claiming their vehicle had been towed and they needed to pick it up at an impound lot, giving an address of 1165 Opelika Rd, Auburn, AL. 36830.

Big Blue Towing is warning residents that towing companies DO NOT send out text notifications, especially ones asking vehicle owners to meet them at their impound lot.

"It seems like this person is attempting to lure students to impound lots which are not places I would want a student or anyone to be late at night. No towing company has a full-time employee at the lots, which are all isolated. We have contacted the Auburn Police Department, " said Big Blue Towing.

The following text was sent to an Auburn University student on Saturday, August 18th. The student's parents shared a picture of the actual text message with News 3 to spread the word. The parent tells News 3 what's frightening is the message sender knew the student's car make, model and license plate number.

BIG BLUE TOWING:

Hi, it seems we have your vehicle in our impound lot (1165 Opelika Rd, Auburn, AL. 36830).

We most likely towed your vehicle because you were parked in an unauthorized zone, or did not have the proper permit displayed on your vehicle.

You may pick up your vehicle at the above listed address anytime before 3:00 a.m. tonight, or anytime between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.

There will be a $100 fee charged to the credit or debit card you provide when you come to pick up your vehicle.

If you have any questions, please call us at this number anytime before 3:00 a.m. tonight, thank you.

Vehicle Details:

MAKE: *

MODEL: *

LICENSE: *

*Specific vehicle details were included in the text. News 3 will not share the information to protect the person who was sent the message.

Big Blue Towing says Auburn police are aware of the text message. If you receive a text message like this, please report it to law enforcement immediately. Check back for more information as this story develops.