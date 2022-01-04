Arrest warrants obtained in October 2021 murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Police announced an arrest has been made in an Oct. 2021 shooting that killed one, and left three others injured on Mohawk Street and Holly Avenue.

On Jan. 4, 2022, a Murder warrant and two Aggravated Assault warrants were issued for Mikita Leonard, 40.

Lorenzo Vasquez-Lopez, 41, was found Oct. 12, 2021 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Vasquez-Lopez was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363.

