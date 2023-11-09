COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Four up-and-coming entrepreneurs are gathering at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on Thursday night to compete for $15,000.

StartUP Columbus and Columbus State University Turner College of Business and Technology are joining together to present BizPitch 2023.

Four finalists will pitch their business idea to a panel of judges in a format similar to Shark Tank. There are two categories: technology and traditional business. One winner from each category will win $15,000.

This year’s finalists include Britnee Wheeler with Rose Maternity Co, Lindsay deOlivieira with Soothe Beginnings, Joseph Hamilton with 4 Second Football and Gabriel Jones with WheelChariot.

WRBL is streaming the event live starting at 6 p.m. You can watch it in the video player above.