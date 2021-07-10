WATCH: Carter 75th Anniversary Celebration

(NEXSTAR) – A group of thrill-seekers are thankfully uninjured after an apparent ride malfunction at a festival in Michigan.

The incident took place on Thursday night at Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival, according to witnesses on social media. Footage taken by multiple festival attendees shows the ride — a Magic Carpet carnival-style ride which carries passengers on a swinging pendulum — rocking back and forth as the pendulum continued to lift riders into the air.