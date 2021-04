COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Eric Rose of Columbus had a warmer afternoon than he anticipated.

While exiting J.R. Allen Parkway at River Road, the engine on the Ford Focus he was driving shut off. Rose sensed something was wrong and got out of the car. The car then burst into flames.

Rose was not injured in the fire, but his car was totaled. It took firefighters from Columbus Fire and EMS less than a minute to extinguish the flames once they arrived on the scene.