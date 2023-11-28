ATLANTA (WRBL) — Leaders from across the nation will say farewell to former First Lady Rosalynn Carter during a tribute service in Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

We all know that Rosalynn Carter – a proud daughter of Plains – also belonged to the state of Georgia, the nation, and, yes, even the world.

The tribute service is proof of that.

We are being told that President Carter – 99 years old and in-home Hospice care – will be in the church this afternoon.

Monday night Mrs. Carter’s body lay in repose at The Carter Center. Hundreds of mourners filed past the closed casket.

It will be a who’s who guest list.

The sitting president and First Lady – Joe and Jill Biden – will be here.

One former President – Bill Clinton – plans to attend.

Four former First Ladies – Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump – are also scheduled to be here.

But before she was the First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn Carter was Georgia’s First Lady. Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be here.

When this service is over, Mrs. Carter will return home to Plains for the final leg of this long goodbye. Tomorrow morning there will be a service at the Carters’ home church – Maranatha Baptist – followed by a private burial on the Carter compound in Plains.

The Carters were intimately involved in Habitat for Humanity, building houses at home in Sumter County and across the world.

Here’s what Habitat for Humanity CEO Jonathan Reckford had to say about Mrs. Carter.

“The world found out about Habitat in 1984 when President Mrs. Carter rode up with that busload of folks from South Georgia to sleep in a church basement and rehab a tenement building on the Lower East Side of Manhattan,” Reckford said. “And that started this amazing journey of over 36 years of every year, spending a week somewhere in the world building.”

The Carters’ work was transformational.

“Up until 2008, it was the Jimmy Carter work project,” Reckford said. “And we recognized in 2008, Wait, there’s only two people who’ve been on every single one of those bills. And we changed it to the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter work project and Mrs. Carter didn’t ask for that, but we thought it was a very appropriate recognition that it’s always been that team effort.”