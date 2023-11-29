PLAINS, Ga. (WRBL) — Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s 96-year journey will be remembered Wednesday morning during a Celebration of Life service at her beloved church, Maranatha Baptist.

Mrs. Carter died on Nov. 19 at her home in Plains. She had recently gone into Hospice care.

After the service at Maranatha Baptist, Mrs. Carter will be buried in a private service at the family home just off U.S. Highway 280 on the outskirts of Plains. President Carter is expected to attend.

This is the second service for Mrs. Carter in as many days. A tribute service was held Tuesday at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church in Atlanta. It was attended by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Former President Bill Clinton was there. Four former first ladies attended — former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, and Melania Trump.

Wednesday’s service in Plains will be less like a state funeral and more like a South Georgia family and friends service.

Like the service in Atlanta, the service in Plains will be heavy on music. Gospel standards “Old Rugged Cross and Amazing Grace” will be sung.

The eulogy will be given by Pastor Tony Lowden, the Carters’ former pastor at Maranatha Baptist.

A video of the full service will be available on this article soon.