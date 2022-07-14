FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Benning’s top commander is set to retire with a new general assuming command of the post.

Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe will relinquish command of the United States Army Maneuver Center of Excellence to Maj. Gen. Curtis Buzzard on Thursday morning.

The change-of-command ceremony is scheduled for July 14, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.

Buzzard was most recently deputy chief of staff for the U.S. Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. In March 2022, it was announced he would be the next commanding general of the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence.

Buzzard has a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the United States Military Academy at West Point, a Master of Public Administration degree from the Harvard Kennedy School, and a master’s degree in military science from the Marine Corps University.

During his military career, Buzzard has served in numerous command roles including being a company leader with units such as the 1st Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, and the 3rd Infantry Regiment.

Buzzard also served as the army military aide to both Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Additionally, he has served as Commandant of the United States Corps of Cadets at West Point.

The out-going Donahoe has been in command of Fort Benning since July 2020.