COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On News 3 Midday, well have an update on a double homicide on Torch Hill Road.

Plus, two schools in the Muscogee County School District are set to become one in just two years. An update on a the new school being built to replace Dawson Elementary and St. Marys Road Magnet Academy.

The Salvation Army of Columbus is set to receive a multi-million dollar upgrade with a building a new two-story facility that will include a commercial kitchen, an expanded food pantry, office space, classrooms, and 68 beds for families experiencing homelessness and much more.