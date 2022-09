COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Opelika police say a feud between two groups of teens has sparked at least seven shootings since February and a growing concern someone is going to get injured or killed. Investigators believe the rash of back-and-forth shootings began when two teens got into a physical fight that escalated into gun violence with no end in sight.

