Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - We are live from Auburn today, staying with the story as fallen Auburn Officer William Buechner is taken by an honor guard of 3,000 law enforcement officers from around the country to his visitation and later, burial at Town Creek Cemetery.

Buechner was shot alongside two of his fellow officers on Sunday as they responded to a domestic call. While his fellow officers were injured, Buechner was the only fatality. Police from all over the country have come to Auburn to honor the fallen officer's service and memory as they transport him to his final resting place.