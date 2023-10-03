COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The fourth annual River City Motorcycle Rodeo is being held on Saturday.

The event from noon to 5 p.m. is at Rally Point Harley-Davidson. The proceeds go to benefit Special Olympics Georgia.

Admission is free for spectators. For motorcyclists who want to compete, there’s a $50 registration fee.

Interested parties are encouraged to register online. Details can be found here.

The rodeo is hosted by the Columbus Police Department. Danielle Smith with CPD stopped by the studio on Tuesday to tell us more about it. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.