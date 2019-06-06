Local News

Watch the full interview with John Vella, a World War II veteran from the 505th Airborne Infantry

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 04:48 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 04:48 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Watch the full interview with John Vella, a World War II veteran from the 505th Airborne Infantry. News 3 caught up with the soldier at the National Infantry Museum during their D-Day 75th Anniversary events today.

