Water outage north of East Farmville Road in Auburn set for Sept. 12

AUBURN, Ala–The Auburn Water Works Board says workers will install a new mainline valve off of East Farmville Road this week. Construction will begin on Thursday, September 12. Officials with Auburn Water Works Board say the new valve will give the board better control of water, helping to limit the scale of outages.

Water service will be interrupted for all customers north of East Farmville Road during work. Areas included in the temporary shut off are Tuscany Hill, Plainsman Hill, and Stonewood Farms subdivisions. Officials say work is expected to last from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Water service will be restored as soon as possible, according to officials.

Additionally, once the new valve has been installed and full water service is restored, the lines will be flushed to remove any discolored water and air that may have been generated by the work from the system. The Water Board apologizes for any inconvenience that this work may cause.

While the impact on travel should be minimal, officials urge motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians to exercise caution while construction is underway.