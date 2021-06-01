“We are all human,” Pride month begins in Columbus with an emphasis on solidarity

Columbus GA. (WRBL) – It’s Pride month and Colgay Pride, a community LGBT organization, will be creating spaces to celebrate and remember those that sacrificed for the local queer community.

The theme for this year’s pride celebration is, “WE ARE ALL HUMAN….Solidarity and Recognizing how we are alike instead of how we are different.”

“It’s just simply because we are all one thing. Human,” said Jeremy Hobbs Director of Colgay Pride. “Whether we’re gay, straight, Black, white, male, or female, able, or disabled. We can all come to the table with one factor, we are human. Putting difference aside and start the conversation we can start building a better tomorrow and ending the division throughout our nation.”

On Friday, June 4th, the festivities begin on Broadway at 11th and 12th Streets with the crowning of Mr. and Mrs. Columbus Georgia Pride at 8:00 p.m.

On Saturday, June 5th, the celebration continues at 9:00 a.m. There will be guest speakers, including the Mayor of Columbus, Skip Henderson. Awards will be given out, and live music will be performed on two stages. Also, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., special guests and vendors will speak.

At 2:00 p.m., Drag Queen Storytime reading for the kids will begin.

Then from 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. the 2021 LGBTQ Pride Festival Group Photo Daytime and the 2021 Equality Parade and March will happen. The march will take place on Broadway from 9th to 13th Streets.

Next at 7:00 p.m., the Epic Pride Festival Night Show begins with music and dance contests on Broadway with DJ’s Raymond & Cameron.

At 9:00 p.m., the Epic Pride Show begins featuring the Souvage Experience with Matasha Latweet Dickerson Black and Friends, along with performances by the crowned 2021 Mr. & Mrs. Columbus Georgia Pride.

