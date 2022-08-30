(Michelle Dunlap Smith)

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A LaGrange family is pleading for helping in find a missing loved one who has not been seen for three months.

Michelle Dunlap Smith went missing May after leaving a LaGrange hospital, and now a $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to her location.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, on May 26, 2022, Smith, age 51, was last seen walking away from WellStar West Georgia Medical Center.

Police said at 11:00 p.m., Smith walked away from the hospital, located at 1514 Vernon Road.

Smith’s family reported her missing the following day, after she did not come home from leaving the hospital.

On Aug. 30. 2022, Smith’s family together with with the LaGrange Police Department, released a video pleading for her safe return.

“She do have a family that miss her very, very much. And where ever she at, we love her and will not give up on her,” said Smith’s younger sister, Cherina Jones sitting next to their mother, Ida Dunlap. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about her, that I don’t wish she could call or just pop up at my house. I miss her very, very much.”

Smith is 5’4″ and weighs 220 pounds.

When Smith was last seen, she was wearing a sky blue shirt, tie die shorts, and sky blue shoes.

Anyone with information about Smith or her possible location should contact Troup County 911, Detective Sweatt at 706-883-2690 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.