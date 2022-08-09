COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – School officials found a weapon on campus at Jordan High School on Tuesday. A message from the school’s principal was sent out to parents and guardians on Aug. 8, 2022, alerting them to the situation following the discovery.

The following message was sent to parents:

Red Jackets,

This is Mr. Hutson, Principal of Jordan Vocational High School College and Career Academy, with an important announcement. As we continue our practice of open communication and transparency, this message is to inform you of an incident that occurred today at our school. It was discovered that a weapon was present on campus. The weapon was safely confiscated without incident. There was no immediate threat to the safety and welfare of our students or staff. The school day is continuing without disruption. Thank you and have a great day.

According to officials with the Muscogee County School District, the weapon was a firearm and has been confiscated.

The firearm was discovered after school administrators received a tip that student had a weapon on campus, according to officials. Investigators located the weapon in a book bag during a search.

Students returned to Jordan for the Fall session earlier this week.