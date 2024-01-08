COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area are closing or making adjustments in the midst of weather aware conditions on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

See below for a constantly updating listing of closures and delays:

  • Eufaula City Schools: Closed
  • Muscogee County School District: Virtual/remote
  • Russell County School District: Virtual/remote
  • St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School: Virtual/remote
  • Phenix City Schools: Virtual/remote
  • Harris County School District: Closed
  • Meriwether County School System: Virtual/remote

WRBL will keep you updated.