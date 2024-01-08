COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area are closing or making adjustments in the midst of weather aware conditions on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

See below for a constantly updating listing of closures and delays:

Eufaula City Schools : Closed

: Closed Muscogee County School District : Virtual/remote

: Virtual/remote Russell County School District : Virtual/remote

: Virtual/remote St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School : Virtual/remote

: Virtual/remote Phenix City Schools: Virtual/remote

Virtual/remote Harris County School District: Closed

Closed Meriwether County School System: Virtual/remote

WRBL will keep you updated.