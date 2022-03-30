CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – There will be a delayed opening for schools in the Chambers County School District on March 31, 2022.

According to a news release, the district will delay start time for schools by two hours on Thursday due to the possibility of severe weather.

The delay affects all students and staff in the district.

According to officials, the decision to delay was made to ensure school buses could run safely for students without the risk of fallen debris in the roads in the early morning as well as travel for staff.