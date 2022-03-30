MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The decision has been made to delay opening of Meriwether County School until 9:30 a.m. on March 31, 2022.

According to a news release from the school system, the delay is due to the threat of inclement weather in the early hours of Thursday.

Children who ride buses should plan to be at the bus stop “between one to one and a half hours behind the normal schedule.”

A grab-and-go breakfast will be available for students by 9:30 a.m.

Updates with be provided if required.