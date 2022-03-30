COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, March 31, Muscogee County Schools will be delayed by two hours in the morning due to the threat of severe weather.

According to the school district, this mean bus pickup will happened two hours after regular time for students.

Breakfast will not be served due to the delay and students will need to eat at home.

Any field trips scheduled scheduled for the day are canceled.

All athletic, extracurricular, and other after-school activities, however, will continue as normally scheduled.

Classes will end for the day at normal times.

The school district will continue to monitor the weather and update as needed.