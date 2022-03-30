Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – Due to the threat of inclement weather on Thursday, March 31, all St. Francis-Emory Healthcare Physician Practices will be delaying opening until 10 a.m.
The following offices will have a delayed opening:
- Columbus Clinic
- St. Francis Center for Surgical Care
- St. Francis CVT
- St. Francis Digestive Disorders
- St. Francis Electrophysiology
- St. Francis ENT
- St. Francis GYN ONC
- St. Francis Interventional Pain Management
- St. Francis OBGYN Associates
- St. Francis OBGYN Physician Partners
- St. Francis OBGYN River Road
- St. Francis Orthopaedic Institute
- St. Francis Psychiatry
- St. Francis Urology