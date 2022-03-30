Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – Due to the threat of inclement weather on Thursday, March 31, all St. Francis-Emory Healthcare Physician Practices will be delaying opening until 10 a.m.

The following offices will have a delayed opening:

  • Columbus Clinic
  • St. Francis Center for Surgical Care
  • St. Francis CVT
  • St. Francis Digestive Disorders
  • St. Francis Electrophysiology
  • St. Francis ENT
  • St. Francis GYN ONC
  • St. Francis Interventional Pain Management
  • St. Francis OBGYN Associates
  • St. Francis OBGYN Physician Partners
  • St. Francis OBGYN River Road
  • St. Francis Orthopaedic Institute
  • St. Francis Psychiatry
  • St. Francis Urology