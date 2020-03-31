Webster County declares local state of emergency

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Webster County officials have declared a local state of emergency for the county in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The declaration was made Monday afternoon and signed in by County Commissioner Tony Kennedy.

It calls for the activation of the Emergency Operations Plan for Webster County.

Additionally, the declaration sets a curfew for Webster County that runs from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. In this time frame it is unlawful for anyone to travel, wander, loiter, or stroll in or upon public streets, highways, roads, lanes, parks, or any other public ground, places, properties, vacant lots, or other places.

Under the declaration, all businesses that are classified as a “bar” must cease operation while the order is in effect.

Additionally, no business, establishment, corporation, non-profit corporation, or organization will be allowed to have more than 10 people gather in a single location, and individuals must stand or sit six feet apart.

Anyone who violates the declaration will be fined $500.