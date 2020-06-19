Wedding venues adapt to coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – If you’re headed to a wedding ceremony soon, you may notice some changes in just about everything.

Haley Tillery, the Executive Director at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center says attendees will notice those changes as soon as they open these doors.

“We have a few short reminders. First we have a guest health questionnaire. From there we do a touchless, non-invasive temperature check on every guest. And we encourage hand sanitizers throughout the building,” she says.

They give each guests a small business with an acronym on it – S.M.A.R.T.

They’ve also had to rearrange how they seat guests during the ceremony and the reception.

“Once thing you’ll see that anytime chairs are set up there’s a six-foot distance between each aisle We recommend to the bride that each row should be people that live in the same household. We always set up more chairs than what’s needed for an event so that people can space out,” she explained.

During receptions, tables normally hold between eight to 10 people but now they’ll only allow six guests at a table and each table will be spaced out 7-10 feet apart from each other.

“After each event, we sanitize the floor again, we clean all of the space,” she says.

Tillery says nothing will be preset on the tables, everything will be brought to you. Each dish and piece of silverware will be washed twice in the dishwasher and hand-dried by an attendant.

The staff has been trained for COVID-19 practices around food. They all will be wearing masks.

“Our catering staff is majority “Serve Safe Certified”.

There’s a staple event that you normally see during a wedding that the Trade Center recommends you find something to replace it.

“One thing is maybe not doing a bouquet toss. There’s other things that you can do to make those memories without tossing a bouquet.” This is likely to prevent the spread of any germs.

To work with brides who have had to change around their wedding and venue dates, the Columbus Trade Center is offering a “mini wedding“.

Tillery says they are doing one in October that will hold 20 people. “We take care of everything, from the ceremony, to the decorations, to a dance floor for the bride and groom all for $600.”

Despite the changes, Tillery says guests and visitors still say they’ve had a good time and they often thank staff for what they do.

“They actually we thanking us for doing these measures. We want you to gain that confidence back that here at the trade center we want your day to be safe, and we want our brides and their guests to be able to have that day and feel safe while being here.”