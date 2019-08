A local criminal defense attorney, well-known in the Columbus community, was taken into police custody Sunday morning accused of driving under the influence.

Stacey Jackson is charged with DUI, open container, and failure to obey a traffic control device, according to the Muscogee County Jail. Jackson was arrested at about 4:50 a.m. but has since posted bond.

