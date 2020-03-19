Wells Fargo Bank robbed, police looking for suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed bank robbery.

The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo Bank located on Bradley Park Drive at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Police are looking for the suspect, described as a white male, wearing a dark colored shirt, jeans, and a camouflage baseball style hat.

According to police, the suspect walked into the bank and demanded money from one of the employees.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the bank.

Investigators say following the robbery, the suspect ran away on foot.

The Columbus Police Department Robbery/Assault Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying the robbery suspect. Anyone with information on this incident should call Det. Ragland at 706-225-4056.