COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week is National Mosquito Control Awareness Week. With the recent rain for the past week or so, we may see a significant increase in the mosquito population.

West Central Health District Public Relations Coordinator Pamela Kirkland told WRBL during the summer and spring months, it’s extremely important to eliminate unnecessary containers that can hold water. This completely eradicates the mosquito’s life cycle because they can only reproduce in stagnant water.

According to mosquito.org, mosquitoes are attracted to three things: standing water, bare skin and dark clothing.

Kirkland shares more details about how to help control the mosquito population.

“Another thing you can do besides empty the standing water to make sure, like the screens on your windows and your doors are in good repair because mosquitoes are so tiny, they can get into any little rips or tears in your screens,” said Kirkland. “And once they get inside, they’ll find places to breed inside as well. Say a vase or a plant saucer that might have extra water in it.”

For more information on how to fight the spread of Mosquitoes, visit www.cdc.gov/mosquitoes.