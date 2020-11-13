 

 

West Central Health District hosts free COVID-19 testing

Local News

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)-The West Central Health District hosts a free, COVID-19 testing event this weekend at three locations.

The event will be held in Columbus on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday Nov. 14, testing will be offered at:

  • Wynnton Hill Baptist Church from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 2620 Buena Vista Road.
  • Friendship Baptist Church from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 831 6th Avenue, #2807.

On Sunday Nov. 15, testing will be offered at:

  • The Office of Dr. Jaqueline Owusu from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 5401 Gunboat Drive, Suite 27.

The testing is open to Georgia residents only. You can register for an appointment online.

