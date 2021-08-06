West Central Health District updated COVID-19 statistics

Face mask requirements are posted at the various entrances at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium where COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered on the Jackson State University campus in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The university has similar signage posted throughout the campus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new recommendations that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging and also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

WEST CENTRAL, Ga. (WRBL) – Community wide transmission of COVID-19 is high in many counties from the West Central Health District.

According to an updated press release from August 5, 2021, highest transmissions were recorded in Chattahoochee, Clay, Crisp, Dooly, Harris, Marion, Muscogee (Columbus), Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Talbot and Taylor counties.

COVID vaccines reduce risks of hospitalizations or dying from the virus. Georgia is not vaccinating all residents ages 12 and above.

Moderna and Janssen & Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been approved for anyone ages 18 and older.

For vaccinations at the Health Department, visit www.westcentralhealthdistrict.com and click on the red bar at the top of the home page for vaccine or testing registration.

For questions, or if you need assistance registering, please contact our COVID-19 Call Center at 706-653-6613.

Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. There is no charge for testing or vaccines at any health department location.

It is recommended that those who have been exposed or shown symptoms should get tested.

Those who are fully vaccinated should get tested 3-5 days after exposure while wearing a mask in public, indoor settings for 14 days or until a negative test result has been confirmed.

People who are not fully vaccinated should quarantine and be tested as soon as possible after exposure or showing symptoms. If negative, it is recommended to get re-tested 5-7 days after last exposure.

Some COVID-19 prevention practices are recommended by health officials to all persons regardless or vaccination status;