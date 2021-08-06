West Central Health District updated COVID-19 statistics

WEST CENTRAL, Ga. (WRBL) – Community wide transmission of COVID-19 is high in many counties from the West Central Health District.
According to an updated press release from August 5, 2021, highest transmissions were recorded in Chattahoochee, Clay, Crisp, Dooly, Harris, Marion, Muscogee (Columbus), Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Talbot and Taylor counties.
COVID vaccines reduce risks of hospitalizations or dying from the virus. Georgia is not vaccinating all residents ages 12 and above.
Moderna and Janssen & Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been approved for anyone ages 18 and older.
For vaccinations at the Health Department, visit www.westcentralhealthdistrict.com and click on the red bar at the top of the home page for vaccine or testing registration.
For questions, or if you need assistance registering, please contact our COVID-19 Call Center at 706-653-6613.
Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. There is no charge for testing or vaccines at any health department location.
It is recommended that those who have been exposed or shown symptoms should get tested.
Those who are fully vaccinated should get tested 3-5 days after exposure while wearing a mask in public, indoor settings for 14 days or until a negative test result has been confirmed.
People who are not fully vaccinated should quarantine and be tested as soon as possible after exposure or showing symptoms. If negative, it is recommended to get re-tested 5-7 days after last exposure.
Some COVID-19 prevention practices are recommended by health officials to all persons regardless or vaccination status;
- Wear a mask or cloth face covering indoors
- Social distance by allowing six feet between you and non-household members
- Washing hands for at least 20 seconds or if necessary an alcohol-based sanitizer
- Avoid touching sensitive areas including eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home if sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Regularly clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces