WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL)— West Point police officers and investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting.

According to police, the shooting took place Friday night, Nov. 18, near the intersection of East 12th St. and Martin Luther King Dr.

The victim, Allen Holloway, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GBI was called in to assist with the crime scene investigation.

WRBL is still waiting on the description of the vehicle to be released. Stay with us on-air and online as we continue to gather more information.