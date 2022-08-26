WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – The West Point Police Department has fired a police officer who was caught on camera removing a security camera from a resident’s home while attempting to serve a warrant earlier this month. In the video, the officer was seen pulling the ring camera down and tossing it into a section of bushes on the side of the house’s lawn.

The police department held a news conference on Aug 26, 2022, to announce the firing of Officer Donald Bramblett.

The incident that lead to Bramblett’s firing happened on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at around 5:45 a.m., when officers with the West Point Police Department came to the residence to execute a search warrant in the 400 block of Hill Lane in West Point.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the incident following a complaint.

According to the GBI, officers visited the home to execute search and arrest warrants for a teen in the house for obstruction, theft by receiving, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled.

In the complaint, the homeowner says when reviewing her home security footage, she found that an officer now identified as Bramblet, used a racial slur, then took her Ring camera and threw it into some nearby bushes.

On Aug. 8, 2022, the homeowner filed a complaint concerning the incident and the officer’s conduct.

In Friday’s news conference, the West Point Police Department said Bramblett acted outside the scope of his authority by discarding personal property without just cause, saying also that his explanation following the events was not consistent, nor did he document the event.

The police department, however, disputed the claim that a racial slur was used at the time of the incident.

During the news conference, police announced that one other officer was fired for reasons unrelated to this incident according to officials. Three others were recommended to undergo conduct counseling and return to full duty.