WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) — A West Point Police Officer is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after he allegedly used racial slurs and threw a security camera into the bushes by a home where he was executing a search warrant.

According to the GBI, the West Point Police Department visited a residence to execute search and arrest warrants for obstruction, theft by receiving, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance on Sunday, Aug. 7, at around 5:45 a.m.

On Aug. 8, the homeowner filed a complaint about a West Point Police Officer. The homeowner says that when reviewing her home security footage, she found that the officer used a racial slur, then took her Ring camera and threw it into the nearby bushes.

The GBI released the following statement after reviewing the footage:

“The GBI has received a copy of several videos from the incident location showing officers attempt to contact someone at the home for a lengthy period by knocking on the door and announcing their presence over a Public Address (PA) speaker. After no one came to the door, the decision was made to not make entry and to leave the home.

Before leaving, a West Point Police officer took the Ring camera from the front porch of the home and tossed it across the yard into bushes. After tossing the Ring camera, an officer can be heard telling another officer something; however, the audio is unintelligible.“

This GBI investigation is on-going. Upon completion, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 706-565-7888. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 1-800-597-8477.