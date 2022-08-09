WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) — The West Point Police Department placed more officers on leave after security camera footage began to circulate through social media.

The first officer placed on leave was Officer Bramblett. Security camera footage shows him throwing an object into the bushes by a home.

The homeowner, Tomeshia Madden, told WRBL that this object was a separate security camera.

The West Point Police Department has now placed more officers on paid leave, stating that the matter is being taken very seriously. The press release also says that the investigation has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

