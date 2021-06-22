What city services are open in Columbus for July 4?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The 4th of July is right around the corner. Columbus Consolidated Government will be observing the Independence Day Holiday on Monday July 5th. The following services will be closed:

Courts: Courts closed to observe the holiday include: Municipal Court; State court, Superior Court, Juvenile Court, Magistrate Court, Probate Court, and Recorders court.

Clerks offices: Closed to observe the holiday

METRA: Closed to observe the holiday and will not run on the fourth as it falls on a Sunday.

METRA bus administration office: Closed to observe the holiday and the fourth as it falls on a Sunday

City Attorney’s Office: Closed to observe the holiday

311: Closed to observe the holiday

The Columbus Ice Rink: is closed for scheduled maintenance (not because of the holiday)

Trash collection normally scheduled for Monday is rescheduled for Wednesday July 7th in observation of the holiday.