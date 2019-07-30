What do you do with the Government Center? Councilor opinions differ greatly

Columbus Council is at least 15 months from knowing if Muscogee County voters will fork over the $100 million or more needed to renovate or replace the Government Center.

Positions by some members of Columbus Council are becoming clearer.

As those opinions get voiced in public meetings such as Tuesday’s council work session, it is becoming obvious this is not going to be an easy or quick process.

All you have to do is listen to three councilors summarize their positions during the discussion. Realtor Charmaine Crabb sees it one way. Developer Glenn Davis sees in another. And attorney Walker Garrett sees it yet another way.

Crabb says the current Government Center site should be sold and developed for non-government use.

“I think the path has already been set years and years ago when we started developing uptown,” Crabb said. “That area is no longer best used as government. We have entertainment; we have convention business going on in that area. And that’s how that property should be used.”

Garrett says that the judicial functions of the Government Center should stay on-site in a new building.

“Most of the lawyers who have reached out to me would like to see the site remain where it is, at least for judicial functions,” Garrett said. “I have not heard any negative feedback about moving city services offsite because it would separate the two operations and for security functions, it would make things safer for our courthouse.”

Davis says the city should use this as a revitalization opportunity on multiple sites with three, four, or more buildings.

“I kind of threw it out on the table today that maybe we should look at this as a revitalization effort, a revitalization catalyst that we have never had and may never get the opportunity again,” Davis said.

It’s all over the board, and that’s good Mayor Skip Henderson says.

“It gives us critical information so we can work with the city manager’s office and we can bring back some — it’s a fluid process. So, when we bring back some suggestions based on what we heard, they are going to fine-tune it. It is going to take some twists and turns. And they are doing their jobs. They are listening to the public and we are doing our jobs. We are listening to council,” Henderson said.

One thing they did agree on is there are currently too many options on the table. City Manager Isaiah Hugley will try to cut the four possibilities to two before they determine the project team and how to move forward.

And all of this is a moot point if voters don’t agree to give the city a 1 percent sales tax that will likely be on the ballot Nov. 3, 20-20.