 

Where is Dale Pearl Smith? Columbus Police searching for woman missing for 34 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It has now been more than three decades since anyone has seen Dale Pearl Smith, who went missing from Columbus, Georgia in 1987.

According to the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit, Smith was last 34 years ago, on May 11, 1987.

When Smith was last seen, she was in the area of Westmoreland Road in Columbus.

At the time Smith was last seen she was 54-years-old, today she would be 88-years-old.

Anyone with information about Dale Pearl Smith should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.

