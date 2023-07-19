COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Those looking for a midweek pick-me-up might find it by celebrating National Hot Dog Day. The holiday is celebrated annually on the third Wednesday of July. Local hot dog spots offer Columbus residents a host of options to choose from.

At Frank’s Alley in Uptown Columbus, classic New York City street food-style dogs are sold for $5 and up. Guests can order the “Central Park,” a plain hot dog if they aren’t feeling too fancy. Otherwise, the shop also offers other New York City borough-inspired hot dogs, like the “Bronx” and the “Manhattan,” for slightly more at $6 and $7, respectively.

While the former features sauerkraut, onion sauce and spicy brown mustard, the latter includes a robust combination of beer cheese, chili, pickles and shoestring-style potatoes. If guests want to snag a hot dog for dinner tonight, they’ll have to make sure they arrive before 7 p.m. when the shop closes for the evening.

Destiny’s Dogs on 8th Street also offers a variety of dogs, as well as Frito pie. The business closes its doors at 6 p.m. today, but will reopen tomorrow at 11 a.m. Menu items include a beef chili dog for $2.75, or a footlong-version for $6.45. Other options are Destiny’s “Scrambledogs” and smoked sausages.

Each option comes topped with chili, cheese, onion, ketchup and mustard, according to the restaurant’s menu linked on its website. Destiny’s also provides the option to buy combo specials for $10.25.

On Bay Avenue, locals can seek out the Columbus franchise location of The Hot Dog Factory at Banks Food Hall. The restaurant is open until 8 p.m. each night and caters to meat lovers and vegetarians alike by offering a meatless Beyond Sausage option.

Guests can explore options including the classic “All-American,” a Chicago-style hot dog, a polish street food-style dog, a Hawaiian-inspired dog and more. Prices cost upwards of $5.49 and all options are also offered as a burger.

The Hot Dog Factory offers 26 styles of hot dogs in total, with the most expensive menu item being a San Francisco-inspired veggie dog costing between $10.49 and $18.49, depending on combo chosen. Corn dogs are also available, as well as milkshake menu.

Wynnton Road’s Dinglewood Pharmacy touts itself as “Home of the World Famous Dinglewood Scrambled Dog” on its website’s homepage. The hot dog in question costs from $4.50 to $5.75, depending on size and whether the customer wishes to eat in-house or take their meal to-go. It is topped with chili, oyster crackers and pickles.

According to Google reviewers, like one from a user called A Karabasz from about a year ago, the hot dogs are pink and “strange looking” but they “taste delicious.” The user noted they prefer to order the scrambled dog with chili.

The Dinglewood Pharmacy also offers a chili dog for $3.98 and a slaw dog for $3.35. The combination pharmacy and restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.