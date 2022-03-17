NEWS 3 VIEWING AREA (WRBL) – St. Patrick’s Day has sprung, here’s a list of where to celebrate in true-Irish fashion.
Columbus, Ga.
Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse
6th Ave. Suite C
Grab a St. Paddy’s Day inspired drink and settle in for St. Patrick’s Day Trivia tonight, Thursday March 17 at 7 p.m. Tuesdays Tacos will also be parked at the brew house from 5-8 p.m.
What’s on the menu?
Lucky Leprechaun Blonde
Luck of the Irish Nitro Coffee Stout
Houlihan’s
5351 Sidney Simons Blvd, DoubleTree Hotel
Houlihan’s is set to celebrate by offering a St. Patrick’s Day specialized menu and drink specials all weekend long.
What’s on the menu?
Reuben Sandwiches & fries
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Fish & Chips
The Cannon Brew Pub
1041 Broadway
The brew pub is going to be offering their new seasonal beer for St. Patrick’s Day. Their Green Beer is a gluten-free, celiac-friendly drink with a lemon-lime taste.
What’s on the menu?
Green Beer
Omaha, Ga.
Omaha Brewing Company
265 Brew Street
Omaha Brewing Company’s ‘brew leprechaun’ has stirred up seasonal flavors to be featured all weekend long, March 17-19. In addition to this, Famous Nate’s Food Truck will be offering Irish inspired food from 1-7 p.m.
What’s on the menu?
Green Shillelagh
Peppermint Pattie Milk Stout
Green Pickle Island Rain
Green Beer
What’s on Famous Nate’s Menu?
The Irishman: Foot long Beef dog with Irish Slaw
Ruben Sandwich: Chopped and grilled with krout, thousand island, and swiss cheese
Paddy’s Melt: Fresh beef, onions, and swiss on rye bread
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Brew Brat: white brat and beer krout
LaGrange, Ga.
Beacon Brewing Co.
700 Lincoln St.
The brewing company will feature a several specials today, March 17, in honor of St. Patrick’s day during their normal business hours from 12-10 p.m.
What’s on the menu?
$4 pints of Lucky Goosey
$8 Oatmeal Stout Buckets
$8 for six cans
Wild Leap Brew Co.
308 Main Street
Wild Leap Brew Co. will host a St. Patrick’s Day celebration Saturday, March 19 starting at 12 p.m. Live music, Irish dancers, specialty drinks, food trucks, and face painting will be offered for attendees of the free event.
What’s on the menu?
Specialty cocktails and slushies
Green Beer
Opelika, Ala.
Red Clay Brewing Company
704 N Railroad Ave.
Tonight, March 17, Red Clay Brewing Company will be hosting their St. Patty’s Day celebration where they will release their new Miura Beer, La Royale. St. Patty’s Day Trivia will start at 7 p.m. tonight, and live music will feature the Irish Session Band.
What’s on the menu?
La Royale starting at 6 p.m.
Irish Bred Pub
833 S Railroad Ave
The Irish Bred Pub will have specialty meals, drinks, and events all weekend long. Their St. Patrick’s Day menu has been tailored to serve Irish specialties. Saturday, March 19 there will be a Celtic Traditions Irish Dance at 3 p.m.
What’s on the menu?
Corned beef and cabbage served with carrots, and potatoes (St. Patrick’s Day weekend exclusive)
Pub Fries
Maytag Chip
Rueben Egg Roll
Paddy’s FIsh & Chips
Bangers & Mash
Shepherd’s Pie