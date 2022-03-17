NEWS 3 VIEWING AREA (WRBL) – St. Patrick’s Day has sprung, here’s a list of where to celebrate in true-Irish fashion.

Columbus, Ga.

Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse

6th Ave. Suite C

Grab a St. Paddy’s Day inspired drink and settle in for St. Patrick’s Day Trivia tonight, Thursday March 17 at 7 p.m. Tuesdays Tacos will also be parked at the brew house from 5-8 p.m.

What’s on the menu?

Lucky Leprechaun Blonde

Luck of the Irish Nitro Coffee Stout

Houlihan’s

5351 Sidney Simons Blvd, DoubleTree Hotel

Houlihan’s is set to celebrate by offering a St. Patrick’s Day specialized menu and drink specials all weekend long.

What’s on the menu?

Reuben Sandwiches & fries

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Fish & Chips

The Cannon Brew Pub

1041 Broadway

The brew pub is going to be offering their new seasonal beer for St. Patrick’s Day. Their Green Beer is a gluten-free, celiac-friendly drink with a lemon-lime taste.

What’s on the menu?

Green Beer

Omaha, Ga.

Omaha Brewing Company

265 Brew Street

Omaha Brewing Company’s ‘brew leprechaun’ has stirred up seasonal flavors to be featured all weekend long, March 17-19. In addition to this, Famous Nate’s Food Truck will be offering Irish inspired food from 1-7 p.m.

What’s on the menu?

Green Shillelagh

Peppermint Pattie Milk Stout

Green Pickle Island Rain

Green Beer

What’s on Famous Nate’s Menu?

The Irishman: Foot long Beef dog with Irish Slaw

Ruben Sandwich: Chopped and grilled with krout, thousand island, and swiss cheese

Paddy’s Melt: Fresh beef, onions, and swiss on rye bread

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Brew Brat: white brat and beer krout

LaGrange, Ga.

Beacon Brewing Co.

700 Lincoln St.

The brewing company will feature a several specials today, March 17, in honor of St. Patrick’s day during their normal business hours from 12-10 p.m.

What’s on the menu?

$4 pints of Lucky Goosey

$8 Oatmeal Stout Buckets

$8 for six cans

Wild Leap Brew Co.

308 Main Street

Wild Leap Brew Co. will host a St. Patrick’s Day celebration Saturday, March 19 starting at 12 p.m. Live music, Irish dancers, specialty drinks, food trucks, and face painting will be offered for attendees of the free event.

What’s on the menu?

Specialty cocktails and slushies

Green Beer

Opelika, Ala.

Red Clay Brewing Company

704 N Railroad Ave.

Tonight, March 17, Red Clay Brewing Company will be hosting their St. Patty’s Day celebration where they will release their new Miura Beer, La Royale. St. Patty’s Day Trivia will start at 7 p.m. tonight, and live music will feature the Irish Session Band.

What’s on the menu?

La Royale starting at 6 p.m.

Irish Bred Pub

833 S Railroad Ave

The Irish Bred Pub will have specialty meals, drinks, and events all weekend long. Their St. Patrick’s Day menu has been tailored to serve Irish specialties. Saturday, March 19 there will be a Celtic Traditions Irish Dance at 3 p.m.

What’s on the menu?

Corned beef and cabbage served with carrots, and potatoes (St. Patrick’s Day weekend exclusive)

Pub Fries

Maytag Chip

Rueben Egg Roll

Paddy’s FIsh & Chips

Bangers & Mash

Shepherd’s Pie