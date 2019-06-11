Whitewater Express are looking to fill several positions this summer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS,Ga (WRBL) - Whitewater Express says they are open all year round, but they are looking to fill a few much-needed positions as summer approaches.

"We're hiring raft guides, office staff, and zipline staff, so we've got a lot of positions already filled, but we're always looking for more people to add to our team," Will Chambliss, general manager of Whitewater Express said.

Chambliss says that Whitewater Express is the perfect job for someone who has just graduated from high school.

" You need to be 18 years or older. We prefer someone with transportation or someway to get downtown, so we can have you show up regularly to work. There's a lot of good hours and a lot of good fun,” Chambliss said.

A few Whitewater Express activities offered are paddle boarding, river rafting and ziplining. Chambliss says that once you are hired there is a rigorous training process to ensure that employees and customers are safe.

"The training process can take anywhere between two weeks, two months, to two years. It depends on your ability and your aptitude. Some people come from other rivers and already know how to raft guide, so we don't already have to teach them how to raft guide we just need to teach our river."