COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Whitewater Express had a successful summer season.

They have had an amazing season drawing in customers from all over the southeast including Montgomery, Atlanta, Birmingham, Tallahassee and more.

WRBL spoke with Daniell Gilbert, Manager of Whitewater Express, who shared that 88% of the customers they had this season drove over an hour to participate in rafting, kayaking, or ziplining.

Gilbert went on to share more about the season with WRBL. Here’s what he had to say.

“We had an amazing season where our bookings were actually up 7% over last year and it was just fantastic. We had people come in from all over the southeast.”

Whitewater Express will be hosting the ICF Freestyle World Championship in October. 30 countries will be participating and over 300 athletes will be competing and representing their countries.

Holding the record for the largest manmade whitewater in the southeast United States, Whitewater Express is considered one of Columbus’ tourist hotspots.