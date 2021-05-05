Why was there a huge crane on Broadway?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It was visible from the Columbus Government Center, a huge crane blocking traffic on the northbound lane of Broadway.

According to Will Johnson, planning division chief, the crane was there to add rafters inside the building at 1016 Broadway. Johnson told News 3 the building is being converted into a new bar.

Ed Wolverton, president and CEO of Uptown Columbus, Inc., confirmed the building is being made taller. Wolverton said two stories are being added and that “the project will take probably 12 to 18 months to finish.”

Wolverton said local investors are behind the project.

Wolvertson also said adding the beams will continue Thursday and possible Friday, so if you want to see the crane in action, there’s still time.

Another way of looking at it: if you need to head north in downtown Columbus, you’ll want to skip the 1000 block of Broadway and use Front or 1st Avenues instead.