 

Why was there a huge crane on Broadway?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
large crane in downtown Columbus Georgia

large crane in downtown Columbus Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It was visible from the Columbus Government Center, a huge crane blocking traffic on the northbound lane of Broadway.

According to Will Johnson, planning division chief, the crane was there to add rafters inside the building at 1016 Broadway. Johnson told News 3 the building is being converted into a new bar.

Ed Wolverton, president and CEO of Uptown Columbus, Inc., confirmed the building is being made taller. Wolverton said two stories are being added and that “the project will take probably 12 to 18 months to finish.”

Wolverton said local investors are behind the project.

Wolvertson also said adding the beams will continue Thursday and possible Friday, so if you want to see the crane in action, there’s still time.

Another way of looking at it: if you need to head north in downtown Columbus, you’ll want to skip the 1000 block of Broadway and use Front or 1st Avenues instead.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

74° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 74° 56°

Thursday

78° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 78° 54°

Friday

74° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 74° 49°

Saturday

79° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 79° 56°

Sunday

87° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 87° 66°

Monday

76° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 76° 61°

Tuesday

80° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 80° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
73°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
70°

68°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
66°

65°

1 AM
Clear
2%
65°

63°

2 AM
Clear
4%
63°

62°

3 AM
Clear
6%
62°

61°

4 AM
Clear
6%
61°

59°

5 AM
Clear
6%
59°

58°

6 AM
Clear
6%
58°

57°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
57°

58°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
58°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
61°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
64°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories