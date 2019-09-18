Widening Project Prompts Month-long Lane Closure on Woodruff Road at Warm Springs Road

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) As part of the ongoing Georgia DOT project to widen and add lanes to Georgia 982/Talbotton Road/Warm Springs Road in Muscogee County, crews will be constructing a wall and storm drains in the area of Woodruff Road from Pageland Drive to Warm Springs Road according to Georgia Department of Transportation. To accommodate the workers and their equipment, a lane closure will be installed through that roadway block, effective Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. The closure will remain in place for four weeks.



Signage will be placed in advance of the lane closure to alert motorists. Drivers are encouraged to slow their speeds through the area and to drive carefully through the work zone.



The widening project is currently running on schedule and is still projected to be completed by summer of 2021.



When: Starting Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 and remaining in place for four weeks



Where: Woodruff Road from Pageland Drive to Georgia 982/Talbotton Road/Warm Springs Road in Columbus, Muscogee County, Georgia



Advisory: Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.



