Widespread Verizon outage affecting Columbus and Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A large Verizon outage spreading from the East Coast to the Midwestern United States is having a heavy effect on the local Columbus and Phenix City area, as well as Smiths Station.

The cause of the outage is unknown, but multiple metropolitan areas across the United States are seeing similar issues with intermittent service, or no service at all for some Verizon customers.

According to various service monitoring sites, the outage has been presenting issues since this morning.

No statement from Verizon on the issue has been given at this time.

If you are experiencing an outage from your cellular service and are a Verizon customer, you can contact their customer support representatives online through a computer, or a WiFi connection with your phone or tablet.